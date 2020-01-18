Indonesian Diaspora Soccer League Tournament kicks off

Forum of Indonesian Diaspora in Kuwait (FDIK) launched its annual soccer league tournament 2020 named ‘Liga Bola Diaspora Indonesia’ on 17 January at the Al Saheel Sports Complex in Abu Halifa with participation of six teams from different Indonesian communities and professionals who are living in Kuwait.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Tri Tharyat inaugurated the annual event, which was attended by hundreds of Indonesian Nationals. The soccer league got off to a great start with a traditional kick-off to the goalpost by the Indonesian Ambassador.

“This annual event is a very important event for Indonesian Community in Kuwait and is always awaited by the Indonesian community in Kuwait. It creates an opportunity for the Indonesian people to meet each other and to strengthen their bonds while also enjoying traditional Indonesian food. I congratulate and give a great appreciation to the organizers for their great effort and hope the event will end safely and successful,” said Indonesian envoy, Ibnu Munzir chairman of FDIK.

The Football league is to win the Ambassador Cup Trophy, which is fully supported and sponsored by the Indonesian Embassy. The six teams participating in the event are PPK FC, Volmaks FC, Mangaf United FC, Koffeinesia FC, BBK FC and PIP FC.

The events will run for one and a half months on every Friday morning along with games for kids and Indonesian traditional culinary stalls. A consular post opened at the venue by the Indonesian embassy will help bring easy access to embassy services for the community. The final match is scheduled to be held on 20th March 2020.