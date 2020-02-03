Indonesian maid recruitment ban against Gulf countries to remain

Ambassador of Indonesia to Kuwait Tri Tharyat underscored that the deployment ban on domestic workers to the Middle East, which was a governmental decision enforced since 2009, will continue as a means to guarantee their safety, and stressed that Indonesians are given opportunities in their country, according to Al-Rai daily.

Speaking to the daily, Tharyat mentioned that most of the Indonesian domestic workers in the GCC now are women who entered into employment contracts prior to the ban. He stressed there is no amendment in this regard and no discussions were bought up with the Kuwaiti side.

On the other hand, sources clarified Indonesia agreed only to send technical and trained workers for companies, not for individuals.

Sources revealed that a major cleaning company from Saudi Arabia recruited Indonesians, who are assigned to work in houses but not as live-in house help. Sources added a Kuwaiti company on Tuesday signed an agreement to recruit 300 Indonesians to work in its health institutes (spas).