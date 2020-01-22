Inflation in Kuwait up 1.15 percent

Inflation rates in Kuwait rose by 1.15 percent in 2019 as compared to the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO). The average inflation rate rose, in December, by 0.17 percent, in contrast to November.

Benchmark of the first group of commodities (food and beverages) rose last year by 1.76 percent compared to 2018. Likewise, main index of the second group (tobacco and cigarettes), by 1.78 percent. Clothing climbed 2.27 percent, last year, on annual basis, while housing services dropped 0.86 percent. Inflation in the fifth group (home furniture) moved up by 3.04 percent. Similarly, health, 2.81 percent, as well as transports, 3.88 percent. Communications also increased, 4.51 percent on annual basis, entertainment and culture, 3.21 percent and education, 2.9 percent. The sector of restaurants and hotels climbed by 1.31 percent, last year, as well as commodities and diverse services, 1.61 percent.