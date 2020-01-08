Information Minister forms independent committee to probe KUNA Twitter hacking

Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Jabri Wednesday announced formation of an independent committee to investigate publication of false information on Kuwait News Agency’s (KUNA) Twitter account. The committee will comprise representatives of several state departments, Al-Jabri said in a brief statement. The head of the Kuwaiti Government communications center and its official spokesperson, Tareq Al-Mizrem, announced earlier that malware has infested KUNA’s twitter account.

He has emphasized reports that appeared on the social media about American forces’ pullout were false. KUNA also categorically denied reports it has broadcast statements by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Sabah about withdrawal of the American forces from Kuwait.