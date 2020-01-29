Inspectors pelted with stones from rooftops

Deputy Director of Farwaniya Municipality Saad Al-Khurainej pointed out that as part of the ongoing clearing campaign in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, the municipality is monitoring the presence of marginal workers and hawkers in accordance with the decisions of the joint ministerial committee. He noted that some difficulties have risen in dealing with those engaged in illegal activities.

Al-Khurainej elaborated that officers were pelted with stones from the rooftops of buildings in Jleeb Al- Shuyoukh area at night when electricity was disconnected, especially in Souk Al-Seka.

One of the officers sustained a head injury. He mentioned that such incidents have occurred in the past with officers of Kuwait Municipality and Ministry of Interior but asserted that the campaigns will continue based on instructions of State Minister for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem and Director of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al Manfouhi. Al-Khurainej highlighted the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Interior to set up security checkpoints for the campaigns and requested for increased efforts to tackle the issues.

Source: Al-Seyassah