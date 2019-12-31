Instant Civil ID for expatriates being planned

Following speedy steps taken to overcome the administrative snafu, which resulted in the recent shortage of civil ID printing material at the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), the situation is now back to normal with no long queues at the authority’s headquarters in Surra.

In a bid to further improve its services to citizens and residents, PACI is said to be looking at opening an office to provide instant civil IDs to expatriates. The instant civil ID is currently available only to citizens.

The new service when implemented will allow an expatriate to pay the stipulated fees and then enter their telephone number, their name and blood type, in addition to civil ID number for an instant renewal.