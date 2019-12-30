Interior ministry official arrested for torturing maid

Security officials pursuing the death of a Filipino domestic worker, who had succumbed to her injuries sustained as a result of severe beating, have taken into custody her sponsor, an interior ministry official and his wife who works at Sulaibikhat police station.

The case file indicates that 26-year-old Filipino was taken to Sabah hospital by her sponsor after he found that her life was in danger from the serious injuries she had suffered. The Kuwaiti sponsor claimed that he was totally unaware of any beating of the maid, but could not explain the beating marks on the deceased’s body

The man along with his wife are being held in custody for further interrogation that could lead to a lawsuit being filed against the pair. The body of the maid has been transferred to the forensics department to determine the exact cause of death. The two suspects could face manslaughter charges if the beating is determined as the cause of the maid’s death.