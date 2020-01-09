Inventory at cooperative reveals stock manipulation

Stock inventory of a cooperative society in the Capital Governorate has revealed a difference in reported and actual stocks to the tune of over KD200,000, while the man responsible for this is said to be absconding.

Inspectors affiliated to the cooperative sector at the Ministry of Social Affairs were conducting a stock taking at a local cooperative society when they came across the shocking stock deficit between what was reported and what was actually available. The official responsible for financial affairs is reported to have gone into hiding, when inspectors began their inventory.

The inspectors have submitted a report to the cooperative sector at the ministry and have asked for a specialized committee to be formed to look into all the files and financial documents at the cooperative, before further steps are taken.

The committee will verify the inventory process to determine the deficit. In case the alleged deficit is proven true, the case will be referred to the Public Prosecution. In the meantime, measures have been taken to prevent the official from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the committee formed to ensure sufficient stock of necessary food items in the case of an emergency arising, is sending inspection teams to all the cooperatives to ascertain the stocks available are enough for three months supply.