Iran assures Kuwait of no ill-intentions

Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of commemorating the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Mohammad Irani said that Iran has no intention of attacking any American interests in Kuwait.

He pointed out that Kuwait has assured Iran that it will not allow its territory to be used as a launch pad for attacks on the Islamic Republic. He also stressed the depth and development of relations between Iran and Kuwait and praised the strong historical ties between the two nations.

Assurances from the Iranian ambassador come at a time of heightened tension between the Islamic Republic and the United States following the assasination of a top Iranian general by the US in early January. Hundreds of thousands across Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on 11 February,with Iran’s president denouncing America at a rally where he urged people to vote in parliamentary elections scheduled for later this month.