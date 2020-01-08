Iran says it doesn’t seek war, calling missile attacks ‘proportionate measures in self-defense’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time, following an attack on two Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he tweeted.

Read his tweet:

 

