Iran says it doesn’t seek war, calling missile attacks ‘proportionate measures in self-defense’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time, following an attack on two Iraqi bases where US troops are located.
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he tweeted.
Read his tweet:
Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.
We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020