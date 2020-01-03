Iranian ambassador lambasts America’s mistake

The Iranian ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani, has stated emphatically to local media that American forces have committed a grave error that has ramifications for ending all future attempts to reconcile the difference of views between Iran and America.

He pointed out that the aggression that has taken the lives of the chief of Iranian Al-Quds Brigade Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of Iraqi Al-Hashd AlShaabi irregular force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes has altered the rules of the game, and there is strong disbelief that the United States would make such a mistake, and this action will pave a dark path for regional ties.