Is the Philippine president making a U-Turn on the Villavende case

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, praised Kuwaiti government for the way it managed the murder case of Filipino domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende, .

During a speech in Quezon city at Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Filipino president said that he appreciates that Kuwait is investigating the murder of Jaenelyn and the fact that the suspects are in detention.

Although he said that Deployment ban on Filipino workers in Kuwait is Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello’s decision he would not interfere. But he also added that “ It’s just that Bebot (Bello) wanted it rushed. He is really passionate about it. I do not want to rebuke my Cabinet members publicly. Let us see what develops.”