IWG celebrates Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days

On the occasion of Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days, the International Women’s Group (IWG) held a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 2 February. The honorary president Sheikha Hanouf Al-Bader Al-Sabah, was the special guest at the function which was attended by wives of ambassadors to Kuwait, members of the IWG and elite women in Kuwait. The celebration started by receiving guests in the Kuwaiti traditional way by spraying rose water on them as a way of greeting.

In her opening speech, Rima A-Khaldi, wife of the Ambassador of Palestine to Kuwait and Vice President of IWG, congratulated HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of their National and Liberation Days.

On her part, Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali pointed out that Kuwait is a small country but is home to more than 100 nationalities living in peace and security on its land.

Praising IWG, she mentioned that Kuwaitis have a great cultural heritage as well as their great love for their country. “Since independence, people of Kuwait are keen to commemorate the national days, which is a sign that the liberation is a very precious memory in the hearts of Kuwaitis, because they triumphed over injustice and united to get back their land,” Sheikha Intisar noted.

Highlighting that Kuwait enjoys very good relations with countries of the world, she noted that this is why representatives of these countries share the National and Liberation Day celebrations with the Kuwaiti people.

The ceremony program included a stereoscopic opening on the old Kuwait market, and then Kuwaiti Army’s military music band played the national anthem of Kuwait, as well as some of the Kuwaiti national songs.

During the ceremony, the students of the British School screened a short film titled ‘Kuwait is a small country with a big heart’ on this occasion expressing their love to their beloved country of Kuwait.

As part of the festivities, a falcon was brought with its trainer to the hall, to publicize its importance as a slogan for Kuwait. The celebration featured an important part of Kuwaiti heritage, which is the ‘Kuwaiti wedding corner’, to inform guests on the importance of this ceremony as it represents the customs of marriage in Kuwait with its joyful and distinctive rituals, and also highlights the simplicity of the customs and traditions of the people of Kuwait.

There were also several interesting entertainment competitions and many gifts were distributed to everyone. At the conclusion of the ceremony, IWG felicitated the Governor of Farwaniya, the National Council, and the Military Music Band for their participation and contributions to the success of this event.

The attendees enjoyed a traditional Kuwaiti cuisine prepared by the chefs of the Crown Plaza Hotel, exclusively for this celebration.