IWG hosts Australia Day celebrations

The International Women’s Group (IWG) celebrated Australia Day, the official national day of Australia, at the Crowne Plaza on 19 January. The large gathering that attended the event included female ambassadors accredited to Kuwait, the wives of ambassadors and IWG members, as well as prominent women in Kuwait society and among the international community in Kuwait.

The event also expressed solidarity with the people of Australia, as they face some of the worst fires the country has ever seen. In his speech on the occasion, Australian Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Jonathan Gilbert thanked Kuwait for the love and support at this time of great tragedy. He also made a presentation on the top ten places to visit in Australia, and stressed that Australia will fight back and will continue to be the most extraordinary place to visit.

A quiz and raffle draw was organized, in addition to an exhibition on all things Australian, including a sumptuous buffet of Australian classics such as Lamingtons, Australian lamb and prawns.

IWG President Anita de Vogel along with the group’s board and members bid farewell to Josephine Cole, wife of the Ambassador of Malta, on the occasion of her departure from the country at the end of the ambassador’s tenure in Kuwait.

IWG members and guests ended the morning by enjoying a lovely brunch of authentic Australian dishes.