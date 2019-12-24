IWG visits Arab Fund headquarters

The International Women Group (IWG), visited the headquarters of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, on 19 December, as part of the group’s activities. They were received and greeted by the General Manager and Chairman of the Board, Abdul Latif Al-Hamad.

Eng. Osama Wanas, who heads maintenance of the Arab Fund building, accompanied the group through their tour as they explored the various treasures of the building. During the visit, the members were able to learn more about the structure’s unique and beautiful landmark design, as well as witness numerous traditional and modern paintings and handicrafts from across the Arab world that are exhibited throughout the building.

These artisanal gems, including the tallest custom-made mashrabiya (wooden lattice-work) in the world, highlight the skills and craftsmanship of Arab artisans around the region. Explaining the design of the building, Eng. Wanas said, “The idea is to try and recreate the feeling of a traditional Arab home. In the old days, our houses would have the main atrium and all the rooms were around it.”

The Arab Fund building is not only home to the best of Arab art and craftwork, but also a piece of art by itself.