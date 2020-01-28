IWG visits HORECA exhibition

The International Women Group (IWG) celebrated the start of New Year with a visit to the 2020 HORECA Exhibition at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Mishref Kuwait. The Expo featured an extensive list of options for Restaurant Supplies, Hotel, Hospitality, and Food Industries.

IWG members were received by Mrs. Nabila Al-Anjari, General Manager, Leaders Group for consulting & Development and Mr. Mohamed Najia – Executive Director and Secretary-General of the Hotel Owners’ Union.

Mr. Najia briefly explained the importance of this exhibition in the process of exchanging experiences between the local and international companies concerned with the food, beverage and hospitality industries. He further added that the exhibition will also include workshops in culinary arts, performances, and many other events.

Later he accompanied the women’s group while they enjoyed the chefs’ competitions. In addition to satisfying their senses with the aroma and taste of all kinds of flavors coffee, the group also took pleasure in having diverse dishes from various displayed stalls.

IWG members with its usual sophistication bid farewell to the HORECA exhibition and towards the end IWG Board members presented shields and certificates of appreciation to the organizers for their efforts and hospitality.