Jazeera Airways brings more choices and services to passengers in 2020

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today announced a series of new services and fare categories applicable from 2020 that aim to give passengers more choices to customize their itinerary as per their needs and budget when travelling to the Middle East, Europe or Asia.

Speaking of the change in the airline’s fares and services for 2020, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “As we continue to expand and offer our customers more places to visit, we are focusing as well on enabling them to choose how they want to travel. Our new fare categories and services have been designed to make their journey with Jazeera Airways all the more personalized and enjoyable. We will be the first airline in the Middle East to offer a Priority Service they can pre-purchase online.”

Starting from January 8, 2020, Jazeera Airways passengers will be able to choose from three fare categories in Economy Class: Light, Value or Extra, each providing them with a set of services to meet their needs. Passengers of Economy Class Light, the lowest fare category, are allowed a carry-on and a small bag, and can add on the services they require for their travel itinerary. Passengers of Economy Class Value are additionally allowed 20 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, while passengers of Economy Class Extra are allowed 30 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, priority check-in and the ability to choose from the Preferred Seats located on rows 4 to 10.

The new Priority Service provides passengers with a faster travel experience: access to Priority Check-in, Priority Baggage and Priority Boarding. Charges will be KD10 one-way and will be available at all airports. Passengers on connecting flights will pay KD15 for the one-way service for both flights.

When planning or managing their booking, passengers can choose a seat of their preference from a variety of options. Should they not reserve a seat ahead of the flight, a standard seat will be assigned to them at check-in.

Having moved to an all-Economy fleet configuration (except on Cairo flights), the new Seat Selection starts with Premium Seats located on rows 1 to 3, which provides generous legroom with a 33–inch seat pitch. Passengers of these rows also have a first selection from the Jazeera Café menu. As for the Preferred Seats, they are located on rows 4 to 10 where they provide a 31-inch seat pitch and Economy Class Extra passengers can reserve it for free. The Extra Legroom Seats are located on rows 11 and 12, giving passengers the maximum legroom in the 35 to 38-inch seat pitch. The Standard Seats with 28-30-inch seat pitch are located on rows 13 to 28 / 29 and are designed for the best comfort at great value.

Passengers can also add on excess baggage whether at check-in and upon availability for Light travelers, or ahead of time for both Value and Extra travelers. They can also add on access to the Jazeera Business Lounge and a meal from Jazeera Café.

Ramachandran concluded: “Our customers can today enjoy great flexibility about the way they travel. They also have the choice to change their mind at the last minute and add on the service that best suits their needs.”