Jazeera Airways takes delivery of fourth Airbus A320neo

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, took delivery of a new Airbus A320neo aircraft which landed at Kuwait International Airport on 20 December.

This is the fourth A320neo to join the airline’s fleet and the third to be delivered in 2019. With it, Jazeera Airways operates today a fleet of 13 Airbus aircraft, nine of the A320 model and four of the A320neo model.

As its predecessors, the latest A320neo incorporates the CFM LEAP-1A engines, fuel-saving wingtip devices known as Sharklets, and significant reduction in engine noise and CO2 emissions below the current industry standard.