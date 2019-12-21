Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh clean up nears completion

While it could be too early to claim that Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh had been fully cleaned up and reclaimed, the authorities have so far closed down more than 500 violating stores and issued notices of imminent closure to over 1,000 other stores, said Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi.

Speaking after conducting a field-tour of the area in the company of State Minister for Municipality Affairs Waleed Al-Jassim and accompanied by senior officials from the committee set up to resolve the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh issue, Al-Manfouhi said the municipality is now looking at alternatives to submit to the Council of Ministers. He said three areas will be handed to the Public Authority for Manpower on a temporary basis until permanent bachelor cities are built.