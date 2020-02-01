Kazakhstan Embassy organizes tourism roadshow

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait H.E. Daulet Yemberdiyev attended a roadshow hosted by the embassy to highlight the country’s tourism potential at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 27 January.

Addressing the large gathering of travel industry members, business people and media personnel, Ambassador Yemberdiyev pointed out that the number of Kuwaiti tourists to Kazakhstan has been increasing after Kuwaitis were exempted from needing an entry visa. He mentioned that the number of tourists visiting Kazakhstan annually is more than 8.5 million, and that the number from Kuwait was over 4,000.

He revealed that his country is also working to encourage foreign investments, and called on Kuwaitis to take advantage of the opportunities available in his country.