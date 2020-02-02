Kazakhstan – Explore diverse tourist opportunities

Kazakhstan has significant potential for the development of almost all types of tourism from ecological to business. This is in part facilitated by Kazakhstan’s unique geographical location that harbors beautiful untouched nature and a variety of landscapes. Its rich history is evident in the many archaeological and historical monuments. Thanks to the development of tourism infrastructure, the ongoing work of simplifying the visa regime and many other factors, Kazakhstan has many attractive options to experience.

The following types of tourism are currently developing in Kazakhstan.

Cultural tourism: By the number of monuments of archeology, history and architecture, Kazakhstan is a real “open-air museum”. Tourists can visit the ancient cities along the Great Silk Road, see the Tamgaly petroglyphs of the Bronze Age or the famous Mangystau necropolis. It will be most convenient to get acquainted with the modern life of Kazakhstan in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau, the tourist infrastructure offers services for every interest and budget.

Ecological tourism: The number and diversity of territories, where nature has been preserved in almost original form, makes Kazakhstan incredibly attractive for eco-tourists. There are 12 national parks and 10 reserves, as well as steppes and lakes, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

These are foothills and mountains of the east and southeast, which, due to the diversity of landscapes, flora and fauna, can easily be compared to the Alps region. There is also worth admiring the coast of the Caspian Sea – the largest enclosed reservoir in the world. In addition to the deserts of the south-west of Kazakhstan, and the forests around Burabay Lake in the north of the country and much more.

As part of ecotourism, travel companies in Kazakhstan have developed about a thousand different routes for visiting natural sites, and get acquainted with the ancient way of life of Kazakh nomads.

Sports tourism: The nature of Kazakhstan provides conditions and facilities for practicing a variety of sports such as alpine skiing, mountaineering, water, equestrian, cycling and much more. For example, the slopes of the Shymbulak ski resort are considered among the best in the world.

Ice-skating is one of the most fun winter sports when the paths are covered with snow. The Medeo skating rink, located close to the Almaty city, is one of the highest mountainous sports complexes in the entire world and is nestled at a height of 1700 meters above mean sea level. this sports complex was a training center for Soviet Union Olympic skaters back in the day.

Another beautiful place to visit in Almaty, the Shymbulak Ski Resort is an adventurous escape at the Zailiyskiy Alatau Mountains. A gondola service helps you reach the top of the mountains and then you can go skiing down the mountains. If you are new to the winter sport of skiing, worry not as the Shymbulak Ski Resort has different mountain ranges available that are suitable for newbies and professional skiers. The best months to go skiing at Shymbulak are from December to April.

Health tourism: The active use of medicinal natural resources such as hot springs, therapeutic mud, healing climate as well as different kinds of unique therapies from horse milk therapy to mineral water and pant treatment (treatment with the medicine made of antlers of young Siberian stag).

At the same time, health and recreation resorts are equipped with modern equipment. There are also opportunities to simply relax with many rest houses located in such beautiful and ecologically clean places as the coast of Lake Alakol, the resort area of Borovoye and Bayanaul, the coast of the Caspian Sea, the foothills of the Trans-Ili and Dzungarian Alatau, etc.

Religious tourism: Religious tourism is centered on visits to Muslim religious sites such as mosques, mausoleums and tombs of famous religious figures. The most fascinating are, for example, the mausoleums of Khoja Ahmet Yassawi and Arystan Baba, the underground mosques of Shakpak-Ata and Beket-Ata, and many others.

Modern religious buildings in Kazakhstan are also well-regarded, the pearl here is the ‘Hazret Sultan’ mosque located on the main square of Nur-Sultan “Kazakh eli”.

In addition to Islamic shrines and mosques, Kazakhstan has a number of beautiful Orthodox churches, such as the Ascension Cathedral, the Assumption Cathedral, the Holy Trinity Church, the Resurrection Cathedral (Semey), and others. In the south-east of the country and in Altai there are a number of artifacts reflecting the history of the presence of Buddhism in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is definitely a must-visit country with its wealth of experiences and tourist attractions. From October 1, 2019, Kazakhstan has granted visa-free entrance to the citizens of Kuwait and all Gulf countries, along with nationals of Colombia, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, the Philippines, Thailand, the Vatican and Vietnam – for up to 30 days.