KFSD employees to be investigated for work non-attendance

On a related note, the Department of Public Relations and Media at Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) recently announced that it had referred several employees for investigation due to dereliction of duty.

The action by KFSD came following a video clip that went viral on social media, which purported to show KFSD employees to be absent from work during official working hours. The employees who were stationed at the Fire Prevention Sector in Al-Tahrir Tower, have since been transferred and new employees stationed in their place, even as investigations into their conduct continue.

A statement from KFSD affirmed that it will not condone negligence and lackluster attitude that are detrimental to the safety and security of citizens and expatriates.