KIA one of the biggest investors in China

Kuwait is one of the biggest foreign investors in the Chinese investment market, said the Head of Kuwait Investment Authority’s (KIA) China office, Abdulrazzak Al-Baijaan.

Speaking during a media interview held at the KIA China head-office in Shanghai, Al-Baijaan explained that KIA has made significant investments in various Chinese sectors. Kuwait is reported to be a significant stakeholder in the Jinan-Qingdao high-speed railroad in East China’s Shandong province.

Al-Baijaan revealed that the highest ceiling granted by the Chinese authorities to Kuwaiti investments is $5 billion. Last year, the office was granted a license to practice investment management on behalf of KIA, making Kuwait the first country to be granted this coveted license.

He pointed out that Kuwait has invested huge amounts in China, due to which it has become among those with excellent classification and has priority in dealing in Chinese investments.

He added that China is a country with many attractive investment opportunities, but only to those who are knowledgeable about local conditions. The KIA China office is able to circumvent any investment obstacles due to its hands on experience in the country and due to the excellent relations between the two countries.