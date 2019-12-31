KIA to add more parking bays for aircraft

Authorities at Kuwait International Airport (KIA) are undertaking radical and emergency measures to develop infrastructure and improve maintenance and construction works in the airport and its buildings.

Announcing these steps, the acting Deputy Director General for Airport Affairs Eng. Saleh Al-Fadaghi said that as a result of the changes 13 new aircraft parking spaces will be established at Kuwait International Airport.

He said the opening of the new aircraft parking areas were in line with the civil aviation’s plan to develop infrastructure at the airport in order to deal with the continuous increase in air traffic. Al-Fadaghi added these parking areas are on par with international safety standards, and they are equipped with the latest systems and devices.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee for Search and Rescue, headed by Board Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Al-Hamoud, approved the national plan for search and rescue during its meeting with representatives of the ministries of Defense, Interior, Health and Communication; in addition to the National Guard, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Kuwait Ports Corporation and Kuwait Airways Corporation.

For his part, the rapporteur of the National Committee for Search and Rescue Eng. Emad Al-Sanousi said the national search and rescue plan is the first of its kind in the country, and that it will raise the classification of Kuwait in international organizations. Al-Sanousi noted that the national plan maps the general strategy of the search and rescue system internationally as stipulated in international treaties and agreements in which the State of Kuwait is one of the signatories.