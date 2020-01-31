Killers of Kuwaiti sentenced to death in Egypt

The Tanta Criminal Court (Fourth Circuit) in Egypt has pronounced the death-sentence on three Egyptians for killing a Kuwaiti two years ago.

The court also transferred the case papers to the Mufti of Egypt for ratifying the execution and set a session for February for the final pronouncement of the verdict.

The three persons were found guilty of killing a Kuwaiti inside his home, in a village of Al-Santah Center, in Gharbia Governorate, in the middle of the Delta of Egypt, and stealing his belongings.

Judgement in the case, which rolled on for nearly two years and followed several judicial hearings, is commensurate with the crime, said legal experts, especially given the premeditated nature of the killing. The killers admitted to investigators that they knew the Kuwaiti well and this enabled them to plan in detail his murder so they could steal his belongings.