KKK holds AGM and ‘Gaana Sanchaya’

Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK) conducted its annual general body meeting which marks the end of annual events of the cultural organization of Karnatakans in Kuwait and initiates the beginning of activities for the coming year by presenting the activity report and financial reports for approval by the members. The event, held recently at Indian Community School, Khaitan auditorium, also remembers the services of all committees and members by presenting mementoes to them and to all program directors who directed various cultural programs during “Rajyotsava”, the statehood day.

Dr. Shashi Kiran Prabhu, the president of KKK welcomed the members and appreciated the contributions of various committee and member volunteers during the year for making the year 2019 a memorable one through various activities and making the task of the executive committee much easier.

The sports and cultural competitions held during the year saw Nethravati emerging as the winner while Sharavathi was the runner up. Sports committee convener Sri Girish Shenoy presented a report on sports activities during the year. ‘Marala Mallige’, the events’ magazine of KKK was released following the briefing by the Marala Mallige Committee convener, Smt Suguna Mahesh.

The secretary of KKK, Shri Ravi Kiran Presented a comprehensive report on the activities of KKK for the year 2019. Shri Ramesh Naik, the treasurer, the financial report and obtained the approval of the members. The presentation was lively with clips of KKK activities during 2019.

As the general practice, election of office bearers of the executive committee for 2020 was conducted by Sri Guru Raj Rao. Shri Rajesh Vittal was elected unanimously as the President of the EC for 2020. Likewise, Shri Sandip Chabba was elected as the vice president, Shri Praveen Kumar Shetty was elected as the secretary and Hey Shri Pradeep Rao as the treasurer of EC 2020. The president Shri Rajesh Vittal thanked the members for electing him and his team to serve KKK during 2020. He requested and sought active and continued corporation from all the members to successfully carry out activities of KKK during 2020.

Shri Vasuki Nuggehalli and Shri Prashant Shetty gave a brief account of activities of the newly formed Kuwait Kannada Koota Welfare Association in India and the constitution of new-look strategic committees of KKK, respectively.

The main attraction of the evening was the musical bonanza by ‘Kanfusion’ the team from Bangalore, India. Shri Prabhu Achar welcomed the team lead by Shri Vishwesh Bhat supported by his wife and a Veena exponent Smt Ashwini Bhat their very talented daughter Kum. Arabhi Bhat. The vice president also welcomed the Keyboard exponent Shri Sarvotham Raman Kamath and Rhythms expert Shri Sushruth Kanathur. It was a grand and enthralling presentation of music by the troupe with a fantastic mix of filmi, folk, patriotic and medley forms. The EC 2019 presented ‘Kanfusion’ with mementoes as a mark of remembrance of their visit and entertainment.

The evening ended with vote of thanks by Shri Ravikiran and a sumptuous dinner.