KKK organizes Executive Committee 2020

Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK), a socio cultural association Karnataka state origin, existing in Kuwait for the last 35years, conducted its Annual General Body Meeting on 28 December, 2019 at Indian Community School, Khaitan.

During the fun filled event, a new executive committee, which will oversee the management of Koota for 2020, was elected. CA Gururaj Rao, acting as returning officer, announced unanimously elected members who will act as office bearers for the year 2020. Elected members are as below;

President: Mr. Rajesha Vittal

Vice President: Mr. Sandeep Chabba

Secretary: Mr. Praveen Kumar Shetty

Treasurer: Mr. Pradeep Rao Aluggelu