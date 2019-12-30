KNPC commissions clean diesel production unit at Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery

Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) said on Monday it has begun producing ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) at Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery amid the state oil-refining firm’s environmental fuel plans. A new unit, commissioned at the refinery according to internationally-adopted standards, has an output capacity of 45,000 barrels a day of ULSD, Executive Vice President and spokesman Abdullah Al-Ajmi said in a statement.

The company believes that the unit is one of the most important under the environmental fuel project due to the commodity’s high profitability and the superior quality of the output, estimated at ten parts per million. The move will enable KNPC to keep up with the growing demand for diesel, said the vice president, with several more environmental fuel projects in the pipeline at both Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries.

In September, KNPC said it had launched Mina Abdullah’s first diesel production unit, which has a capacity of 73,000 barrels a day. The company plans to widen the scope of its environmental fuel production at its two refineries to reach a capacity of 800,000 barrels a day.