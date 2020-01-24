KOC suspends official for corruption

An unnamed senior Kuwaiti official at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has been suspended from work, along with three other team leaders who were issued final warnings and punished following an investigation for what KOC management said was on suspicion of involvement in corruption.

An investigation committee formed to probe the alleged corruption found irrefutable proof of the involvement of the officials in corruption and favoritism. KOC emphasized that it is determined to fight corruption at all levels and prosecute the wrongdoers, whatever their positions. The officials involved were found to have abused their authority to make illegal gains and were referred to the concerned authorities for investigation.