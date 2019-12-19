Kuwait Affairs Minister vows to stick to national constants

Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs Ghadeer Aseeri Thursday underscored staunch abidance by national constants involving both local and foreign dimensions. Stressing deep fraternal ties with all Gulf people, the minister regretted in a press statement that social media had recently circulated baseless allegations against her.

She vowed to continue committing herself to the oath she had taken before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The minister emphasized deep fraternal bonds with “brothers in all the GCC countries which are bound with the common goal and destiny”. Furthermore, Aseeri promised that she would do her best to live up to the trust of His Highness the Prime Minister, and to fulfill the expectations of the Kuwaiti people with the help of other ministers and members of parliament.