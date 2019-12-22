Kuwait Airways and Etihad sign code share agreement

UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways signed a partnership agreement in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Kuwait Airways, over code placement on specific destinations for travel as of January 5, 2020. Etihad said in a press release that it would place its ‘EY’ code on Kuwaiti flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, Najaf and Dhaka.

Also, Kuwait Airways will put its ‘KU’ code on Etihad’s flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Casablanca, Rabat, Khartoum, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi and Male in the Maldives and Mahe in the Seychelles, the statement added.

The statement quoted that the CEO of Kuwait Airways Kamil Al-Awadhi said that this welcomed and “new partnership will bring enhanced connectivity and increased convenience to our customers.” Al-Awadhi mentioned that “The agreement will support Kuwait Airways and Etihad operations between our two capital cities and provide more travel options beyond both gateways.

The codeshare partnership will give customers the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, guaranteeing a seamless experience throughout their entire journey.”

He added that, “Passengers and travel agents will be able to book directly on these flights through our website and agents’ reservations systems.” In a similar statement, Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas said that it is a wonderful first step, hoping that the relationship will be based on growing mutual benefits between both sides.

“Additionally, it gives Etihad unprecedented access to important markets not served by Etihad, particularly to Iraq and Bangladesh, where we have significant point-to-point and transfer traffic, and complements our existing services to cities such as Istanbul, enabling us to now offer flights to the city’s secondary gateway,” Douglas noted.