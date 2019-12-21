Kuwait and Brazil enjoy a warm spirit of friendship

The first-ever Brazilian member of parliament to visit Kuwait, Eduardo Bolsonaro said he was extremely pleased and satisfied with his visit to the country, while stressing on the warm spirit of friendship that exists between Brazil and Kuwait.

Bolsonaro who is also head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Brazilian Parliament praised Kuwaiti-Brazilian relations adding that Kuwait and Brazil were natural partners as they supported each other in various international forums and had no disputes on any issues.

“Kuwait is the most democratic country in the region and has a vibrant parliament which is highly respected,” Bolsonaro said, while addressing a gathering of media personnel over a luncheon arranged by the Ambassador of Brazil to Kuwait H.E. Norton Rapesta

During his first visit to the country, Bolsonaro said he noticed a close connection, as well as a great opportunity for boosting relations especially in the fields of trade and commerce, as well as plenty of investment opportunities.

The new government in Brazil is very keen to bolster relations in all spheres with the Gulf Cooperation Countries, and the president is making it a priority to visit the region at the earliest.

Earlier, in a breakfast meeting hosted at the residence of the Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al Jarallah, Bolsonaro was assured that the Gulf crisis was nearing its end, with all parties expected to end their differences in the coming months.

Bolsonaro pointed out that Brazil is in an important strategic location, and is one of the most developed emerging markets. It is the largest country in South America and Latin America, with an area of ​​about 8.5 million square kilometers and a population of about 200 million people, it also possesses the largest diversified scientific and innovative sector in Latin America.

Brazil he said has advanced aircraft manufacturing, geological exploration technologies, deep-sea research, agricultural and information technology, and has the capabilities to participate in the development of food security in Kuwait, and defense companies offer promising investment opportunities as well.

During his visit, the Brazilian parliamentarian met with the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Abdul Karim Al-Kandari, the Chairman of the Brazilian-Kuwaiti Friendship Committee, Deputy Askar Al-Anzi, and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Cooperation, the former Kuwaiti Ambassador to Brazil Nasser Al-Subaih, and the Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

These meetings have paved the way to further consolidate a strong relationship and open the doors for many more follow up interactions that are expected to see an increase in Brazilian-Kuwaiti ties, said the Brazilian parliamentarian.

The Brazilian economy is one of the eight largest economies in the world and has a huge potential since the country is opening up to privatization. Trade between Brazil and Kuwait is on the upswing, with imports from Brazil mostly consisting of poultry, agricultural produce and footwear. While the trade figures are still far from satisfactory, Bolsonaro was optimistic that it would grow in the coming years with the increasing interaction between the two nations.

Kuwait and Brazil recently celebrated 50 years of friendship marking a milestone in relations. Bolsonaro praised the wise Kuwaiti leadership and hoped that more Kuwaitis would visit Brazil, as the country plans to simplify the visa procedures for Kuwaiti travelers.

Bolsonaro is the son of Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro, he also secured the highest vote in the history of the Brazilian Parliament, making him a hugely popular politician.

-Staff Report