Kuwait aviation regulator seals deal with UAE counterpart

The civil aviation authorities of Kuwait and the UAE on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) dealing with maintenance safety, part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s civil aviation chief, signed the MoU on behalf of Kuwait, alongside his opposite number in the UAE Seif Al-Suwiaidi, amid an international aviation investment summit in Dubai. The deal aims to boost aviation safety in both countries, the Kuwaiti official said, focusing on more efficiency and expedition in maintenance procedures.

The deal will prove equally beneficial for both countries, allowing aviation officials a platform for knowledge exchange over aircraft maintenance, according to UAE Minister of Economy Sultan Al- Mansoori. He described the deal as a “launchpad” for greater cooperation in the aviation sector, one that would help propel this crucial industry to greater heights.