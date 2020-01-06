Kuwait commerce ministry takes measures against offending companies

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday that the department for combating money laundering and terrorism funding issued in December a total of 128 precautionary measures against offending companies, in accordance with Law 106/2013.

The ministry said in a press release that the measures included the address of written warnings to 14 realty companies, nine jewels companies, a single insurance firm and a money exchange company. Up to 49 property companies, 23 jewelry companies and two money exchange ones were compelled to abide by specific measures compatible with the laws.