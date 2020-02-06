Kuwait continues entry ban to all Chinese nationals as death toll crosses 564

The ban on entry of Chinese passengers from mainland China by Kuwaiti authorities is being strictly enforced in the wake of an increasing death toll that has claimed more than 500 lives.

Kuwait Authorities have taken all necessary measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus into the country and have initiated plans to contain and control the spread of the infection, as well as treat any patient found to be infected with the virus.

With the rising death toll, and the rapid spread of a new coronavirus in China, many measures have been undertaken globally to limit its effect on the population from Beijing’s neighbors closing their borders, global airlines suspending flights, and some governments barring entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.

The virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late December, and has infected 28,000 people with the vast majority of the victims in China, although the virus has now spread to two dozen countries.

In response to the nature of the viral outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30 declared the new outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Despite extensive research, not much is known, and the new type of virus has no vaccine and no specific medicine recommended for prevention or treatment. According to experts, the new coronavirus, labelled 2019-nCoV is thought to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, and is part of a family of viruses that include the common cold and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which also originated in China in 2002.

It spreads from an infected person to a healthy person though coughs or sneezes, and can also be transmitted via contaminated surfaces. A key factor in judging the danger of the new virus is its transmissibility. According to an analysis published by scientists at Harvard University in the United States on January 26, each infected person could pass on the new virus to up to three people on average.

According to statistics from China, about two percent of people infected with the 2019-nCoV have died so far. However, as the virus has spread to more than 28,000 people within weeks of its detection, it could likely be far more infectious.

The WHO says it is people living or travelling in areas that report virus infections are at risk of infection. At present, the virus is circulating in China, and those infected from other countries are among people who have recently travelled there or who have been living or working closely with those travellers.

This suggests the risk to most people outside China is low.

Additionally, the WHO, citing preliminary information, says the amount of time the virus survives on surfaces appears to be a few hours. “Simple disinfectants can kill the virus making it no longer possible to infect people,” the agency says.

And while there is still much more we need to learn about how the new coronavirus affects people, it is older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions who are more at risk of becoming severely ill, according to the WHO.

To protect against any viral illness, the global health agency recommends that people wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their eyes and nose and mouth to minimize risk of transmission. It also recommends covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, and seeking medical care in case of fever, cough and difficulty breathing.