Kuwait continues preventive measures against coronavirus

Authorities in Kuwait have taken all necessary measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus into the country and have initiated plans to contain and control the spread of the infection, as well as treat any patient found to be infected with the virus.

Airports have been put on high-alert and passengers disembarking from flights that originate or transit Chinese and Hong Kong airports are scanned in detail. The passports of all incoming passengers are also being checked to find if they visited or transited China or Hong Kong since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Hubei province of China.

Airline captains are also bound by international travel laws to report any passenger onboard who displays symptoms of infection. In such cases, on landing, the affected passenger is immediately transferred to an isolation ward and examined for the infection. If the patient is found to have the infection then all other passengers are quarantined for up to two weeks to ascertain that they were not infected.

Kuwait’s preparedness to confront any challenge from the coronavirus was made clear by the Ministry of Health and reiterated in a statement by Undersecretary of Health Dr. Mustafa Redha. The undersecretary clarified that there were no cases of coronavirus infection in the country and added that hospitals and medical personnel in Kuwait were fully prepared to handle any case of infection by the virus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy has reportedly informed the authorities that the decision to prevent its citizens from entering the country even if they are not carriers of the virus and have valid residence is arbitrary, especially since several projects in the country are supervised and implemented by Chinese companies and Chinese engineers, and therefore preventing them from entering the country will delay these projects and the companies will incur huge losses.