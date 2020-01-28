Kuwait denies entry to nine suspected of coronavirus infection

A virulent type of Coronavirus that first appeared in China and has so far caused the death of nearly a 100, and infections among thousands, has already spread to more than a dozen other countries.

Health authorities around the world are scrambling to contain the infection by quarantining infected people and monitoring those who have had contact with afflicted patients. Health facilities at border crossings have been put on alert and instructed to scan people coming into the country and prevent those suspected of being infected from entering the country.

For its part, Kuwait airport authorities are reported to have denied entry to nine passengers arriving from China over suspicion that they were infected with the coronavirus. The Kuwait government has also urged citizens to put off any non-essential travel to China.