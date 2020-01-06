Kuwait denies role in assasination of Iranian General

The Kuwait Army Chief of Staff has strongly denied news being circulated on some social and other media that military bases in Kuwait were used to carry out attacks on specific targets in neighboring countries recently.

Two former MPs in Kuwait were quoted as saying that some Iraqi militia groups have claimed that the US drone strike that assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last Thursday in Iraq, was launched from Kuwait.

Former Islamist MP Osama Al-Munawer warned people to remain vigilant as the situation in the region has turned grave after an Iraqi militia directly accused Kuwait of involvement in the killing of General Soleimani, who commanded the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.