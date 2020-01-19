Kuwait deputy FM meets Philippine official

Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah held talks on Sunday with the Philippines’ Presidential Advisor on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao, with the latter in the midst of a visit to the country.

The discussions revolved around Kuwait’s ties with the Southeast Asian archipelago, in the wake of a labor ban imposed by Manila on its nationals working in Kuwait. Amid the talks, the Filipino official praised Kuwait for the legal procedures the country has taken to address the issue, ahead of a meeting between officials from both countries scheduled for next month, he revealed. Elsewhere on Sunday, the Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister met with the UN’s Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance Alice Walpole. Al-Jarallah’s talks with the senior UN official mainly dealt with Kuwait’s missing citizens in Iraq, in addition to the UN’s Assistance Mission for Iraq.