Kuwait Embassy in India issues alert to citizens

The Embassy of India in Kuwait has issued a warning to Kuwaiti citizens in India to exercise caution and avoid areas where there have been ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the government.

In a statement, the embassy said it hoped Kuwaiti citizens in India exercise caution regarding the occurrence of demonstrations in a number of places.

For more information the embassy provided its emergency hotline numbers which could be used: +91 9999130709; +91 11 24100791; +91 11 24100700