Kuwait finance minister briefs Cabinet about contracts’ hurdles

Minister of Finance Mariam Al-Aqeel on Monday briefed the Cabinet about a final report prepared by the commission for examining contracting measures for government departments, shedding light on main obstacles at this level. Al-Aqeel, who doubles as Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs, addressed the ministers during the weekly session, held at Seif Palace, about key recommendations aimed at tackling shortcomings and hindrances that delay projects’ execution.

She also presented the executives, during the session chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with proposals by competent authorities to deal with these issues. Among the proposals is conducting studies on legislations that regulate contracts, applicable ideas to shorten red tape and minimize bureaucracy, in addition to suggestions on transactions at government departments and coordination among authorities to ensure ventures’ speedy execution.

Reading the Cabinet statement after the session, Anas Al-Saleh, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said the ministers expressed deep gratitude for the commission members’ efforts and decided to refer the report to the joint commission for economic affairs and public services.

At the start of the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah informed the ministers about the outcome of Thursday’s visit to the country by the Canadian minister of defense. Moreover, the ministers discussed parliamentary affairs and examined queries and proposals by some MPs. In light of a Decree issued on December 17 with respect to forming the government, the ministers examined draft decrees and resolutions on setting up higher councils and ministerial committees.