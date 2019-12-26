Kuwait government workers to have almost 115 holidays in 2020

Kuwait government and some private sector employees can enjoy 13 extra holidays for 2020 giving them a total of 115 holidays in the year with the inclusion of government holidays.

The New Year begins with a four day holiday weekend with one extra holiday being granted by the government on Thursday giving residents a four-day break.

While in February, Kuwaitis celebrating National and Liberation Days will get another extra holiday on 27 February making it a five day weekend.

Ramadan in 2020 will most likely fall on 23 April and Eid holidays are expected to be from 23 to 26 May.

Arafat Day is expected to fall on 30 July and the first day of Eid Al Adha being 31 July, with compensation holiday expected to be given on 2 August.

Holidays will also be given on 20 August for the Islamic New Year which will fall on Thursday so once again making it a three day weekend, and 29 October another three day weekend is in the offing with the celebration of the Birth Anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) falling on a Thursday.