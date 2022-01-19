The Kuwaiti Meteorological Department said today, Wednesday, that the cold weather weather prevails during the day and very cold at night, with chances of frost formation in some areas, especially agricultural and desert areas.

The Met weather forecast observer, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, added in a statement that the country is affected by the extension of a European air pressure belt with wind blowing from the northwest, accompanied by a cold air mass, which led to a noticeable decrease in temperatures and moderate to brisk northwesterly winds.

Al-Qarawi stated that the expected maximum temperatures range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperatures expected between 1 and 5 degrees Celsius.

He explained as the day progresses into Thursday, the European air mass will deepen, accompanied by a very cold and brisk air mass that raises dust in some areas, especially open areas, and sea waves will rise to more than 6 feet.

He expects the weather tomorrow evening to be very cold and the minimum temperature to be below zero degrees Celsius over the desert areas.

He indicated that the cold weather will continue during the day next Friday and Saturday, with moderate to brisk northwesterly winds, and the expected maximum temperature will range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, and very cold at night, with minimum temperatures between -1 to 3 degrees Celsius, with sea waves rising to more than of 7 feet.