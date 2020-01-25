Kuwait initiates precautionary steps against Coronavirus

Authorities at Kuwait International Airport are reported to have taken necessary precautionary steps to prevent the deadly Coronavirus from entering the country.

This was revealed by the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf and Director of the Public Health Department, Dr. Fahad Al-Ghamlas, following an inspection tour of Kuwait International Airport to check the readiness of the airport’s clinics and quarantine rooms.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, is said to have killed scores in that nation and spread to several other countries around the world.