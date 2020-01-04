Kuwait Interior Ministry urge caution amid lack of visibility due to fog

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry on Friday warned nationals and expatriates alike to exercise caution due to the spread of fog and the lack of visibility over some areas of the country.

Motorists were also urged against sudden deceleration and to leave ample distance to other vehicles to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

In the event of the need for rescue, traffic or security assistance, the public should dial the emergency hotline, 112. As for those faced with an emergency at sea, however, they may call the General Coastguard Department at 1880­888, the ministry concluded.