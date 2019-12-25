Kuwait Internal Auditors Association and IIA announce membership drive

Kuwait Internal Auditors Association and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Kuwait Chapter announced the launch of membership registration for the Internal Audit professionals in Kuwait in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The launch event was sponsored by Protiviti Member Firm for the MENA region and was held at the JW Marriot in early December, in the presence of host of dignitaries and audit professionals across various sectors.

With the launch, Kuwait Internal Auditors Association joins a network of more than 100 international affiliates across 170+ countries with more than 185,000 members worldwide. It is expected to provide an opportunity to network with fellow Internal Audit professionals and other related professions.

The Chairman of the Board Mansour Shashtari emphasized the importance of this body to the Kuwait economy and the profession. Furthermore, he stated “This is indeed a very significant milestone for us as we formally announce the Kuwait Internal Auditors Association. I would like to thank all our colleagues and the Ministry of Social Affairs for taking an active interest and providing us with all the support in making this a possibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Rajagopalan, the managing director of Protiviti, responsible for Internal Audit & Financial Advisory Services for the MENA region stated “We are delighted to be the sponsors in the launch of this Association and look forward to the elevation of the Internal Audit profession in the State of Kuwait. We will continue our support and work together with all the members and sectors in Kuwait for enhancing corporate governance practices”.