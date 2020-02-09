Kuwait Motor Town boasts incredible facility for sports, entertainment

Kuwait Motor Town has seven racing tracks and stretches over 2.6 million square meters, and was built in line with international standards as a tremendous venue for Kuwaiti youth to engage in their motorsports hobby. A year has already passed since the first motorsports season was launched in the town, located in the southern area of Araifjan, which saw eight international tournaments with the participation of 300 motorists.

The season kicked off on 28 January, 2019, with an event organized by Porsche international factory for vehicle tryouts until 7 February, with the participation of over 500 people. The second expansion stage of the town will ensure visitors have access to accommodations, malls, restaurants, cafes and parking lots.

The fresh stage mainly aims at making the town an integrated facility in view of sports and family services which enable people to practice their motorsports hobby and have entertainment in a healthy atmosphere.

In a statement to KUNA, Head of the Amiri Diwan’s Financial and Administrative Affairs Abdulaziz Ishaq said the town follows direct orders of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to boost the skills of Kuwaiti youth in motorsports. The town also aims to provide a space for engaging in motorsports with safe measures, and encourages competition among lovers of this sport, he noted.

The Amiri Diwan placed the bid to develop the town’s second phase on January 6 last year, which will include department stores, water games lakes, residential villas, restaurants, exhibitions, garages, a hotel and a mall, said Ishaq. The Amiri Diwan’s official added that a local company had won the town bid at a value of KD 50 million (around US$164 million). The facility also encompasses a 4,250-sqm motorcycle racing track for local competitions and a track for international events, as well as one for four-wheel vehicles, he pointed out.

Since it was launched, the town has generated a total KD 1.5 million (about US$ 4.93 million). During last year’s season which lasted until 4th May, the town organized 28 events that were attended by 350,000 audience. The events included national and international tournaments, with one tournament being for women. Moreover, there were driving tryouts for luxury cars and a parade for Ferrari with the participation of 100 cars. The second season kicked off on October 4, with expectations to exceed KD 1.2 million in profits and the participation of 200,000 people.

During that season, the town inaugurated its seventh track “karting”, while the six other tracks are drag strip, main circuit, off road 4×4, motocross, rallycross and drift arena. Furthermore, the facility’s administration is making contacts and arranging visits to organize international motorsports events in an effort to prove that Kuwait is well-placed on the global map of motorsports.

The town, considered one of the biggest motorsport cities in the world, was built in a record time of 14 months. It can fit over 8,000 audience, has VIP halls, 32 car workshops and 3,300 parking spaces. Having inaugurated the Kuwait Motor Town on March 28, 2018, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah highly commended this great and distinguished sports edifice, which is one of the world’s major motorsports towns. With its wide-ranging facilities, the town was constructed in line with internationally recognized state-of-the-art safety and security criteria and specifications.

In his address during the launch ceremony, His Highness the Amir hoped that the town would draw regional and international sports championships where young people could manifest their sports capabilities and skills.