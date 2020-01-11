Kuwait mourns loss of Sultan Qaboos with 3-day holiday

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad has made an official announcement that all government departments will be closed for three days, from Saturday to Monday in mourning for the death of the late Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos. Tuesday will be a normal working day. As part of the official mourning period flags will be flown at half-mast.

After announcing the death of the late, Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taymur Al Busaidi, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated the following:

With humble hearts, believing in God’s worth and destiny, the Council of Ministers received the news of the death of the late, Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taymur Al Busaidi, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman. It is affirmed that the Arab and Islamic nations have suffered a great loss with the death of a great symbol and leader. He was insightful with great attributes, opinions, wisdom, and generosity. He had the effect of achieving tremendous accomplishments that were witnessed by Oman during his auspicious reign, which enabled the country to reach the prestigious position it enjoys, and achieving a positive role in resolving many of the disputes witnessed in the countries of the region, and bringing together different points of view and family unification together at the Gulf level.

In this regard, the Cabinet recalls with all gratitude and appreciation the role of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman under the leadership of the great deceased, and his courageous stance in rejecting the sinful aggression that Kuwait was subjected to at the hands of the now defunct regime in Iraq. Oman stood with full force in support of the Kuwaiti right, and in the face of this great affliction. In the name of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people extend their sincere condolences to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, the government and the people.

His Highness the Amir of the country, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, sent a message of condolence to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, in which his Highness expressed, in his name and on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, deep sorrow, sorrow, sincere condolences and sincere condolences to His Majesty, the noble family, and the brotherly Omani people for the death of the late God Almighty. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God Almighty have mercy on him