Kuwait MPs sign solidarity to back Indian Muslims, China Uighurs

A total of 27 MPs signed a joint statement to express solidarity with the Muslims in India and the Uighur Muslims in China. The MPs called upon the government and the Parliament to support them in the international forums, and asked them to use diplomatic channels to help the Muslim minorities who are exposed to abuse of legislation and suffer terrible conditions.

The statement was signed by MPs Osama Al-Shaheen, Mohammad Hayef, Dr Abdul Kareem Al-Kandari, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, Naif Al-Midras, Talal Al-Jalal, Mohammad Al-Mutair, Sa’adoun Hamad, Abdullah Fahd, Farraj Al-Arbeid, Abdullah Al-Kandari, Saleh Ashour, Khalid Al-Otaibi, Hamdan Al- Azmi, Saud Al-Shuwai’er, Mohammad Al-Dalal, Al-Humaidhi Al-Subai’e, Riyadh Al-Adsani, Shuwaib Al-Muwaizri, Thamer Al-Suwait, Dr Bader Al-Mulla, Nasser Al-Dousari, Yousef Al- Fadhala, Abdullah Al-Roumi, Dr Khalil Abul, and Hamad Al- Harshani.