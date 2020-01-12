Kuwait Municipality provides funeral figures for 2019

A total of 8,072 funeral services were carried out by the Funeral Affairs Department of the Kuwait Municipality during 2019, shows statistics released by the department.

The figures reveal that of the total funeral services, 4,720 were for Kuwaitis and 3,352 were for other nationalities. Sulaibikhat Cemetery saw the burial of 2,337 Kuwaitis and 2,297 foreigners, including 979 children; while the Ja’afari Cemetery laid to rest 765 Kuwaitis and 371 foreigners, including 186 children. Meanwhile, in the Jahra Cemetery, 387 Kuwaitis and 208 people of other nationalities were laid to rest, including 203 children; and in the Sabhan Cemetery, the burial of 1,320 Kuwaitis and 289 other nationalities, including 501 children took place.

The statistics indicated 3,810 men, including 1,899 Kuwaitis and 1,911 people of other nationalities died in 2019, while the women accounted for 2,262 women, including 1,618 Kuwaiti and 644 women of other nationalities. With regard to children, the statistics showed, 2,000 children died, including 1,203 Kuwaitis and 797 of other nationalities